Kellie Wells gets maximum sentence for animal cruelty

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Judge John Vavra said the cruelty inflicted upon the dogs that Kellie Wells had barricaded in an empty house without food or water was hard to imagine.



He sentenced her to two years in the penitentiary for women.



Wells had entered guilty pleas to two counts of cruelty to companion animals.



Her attorney, Josh Norman, asked that the sentence be community control sanctions, but Judge Vavra said it wasn’t Wells’ first time, and that she shows no remorse.



Her attorney also said that Wells is the caretaker of her daughter’s three children.



Judge Vavra pointed out statistics that show that people who abuse animals often move on to abusing children.



He ruled that Wells be taken to the Ohio Reformatory for Women, and that she be banned for life from having animals.



She said she had no problem with the lifetime ban, and that her priority was her grandchildren.



The judge described at length the suffering the animals endured.