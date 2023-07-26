ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This weekend marks the 40th Annual Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival and the kickoff dinner celebrates all of the hard work the board has put in to get to this point.

Several awards and kind words were given out by festival president, Michelle Fabbro.

Festival chairperson Tony Filberto honored this year’s Italian American of the Year, Tom Fato, for his diversity and the impact he has made on so many lives.

Tony says this festival IS of course about good food, music, and drinks, but it holds a special place in his heart for many reasons.

”My father, 41 years ago, was on the original board of directors. And now I am still here. And one of my sons, Eric, is on the board also so special to us that we are able to carry on the tradition of this festival and our great Italian heritage.” Tony Filberto – CHAIRPERSON, UNDO’S UPPER OHIO VALLEY ITALIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL

Some changes this year include a new and improved Little Italy located near WesBanco Arena with all of the Italian food, wine and more that everyone looks forward to.

They will also have two stages with nationally renowned acts like The Skyliners performing over the course of the weekend.

The Italian Heritage Festival runs through July 28th, 29th, and 30th.