Kids are invited to take kindness pledge at the Ohio Valley Mall

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

It’s time again to encourage kids to pledge to be kind.

The annual Kindness Kickoff took place Thursday in the mall corridor near Center Court across from Subway.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department and Trinity Health System are partners in the project along with the mall.

Anyone of any age can walk up to the table and take the pledge, through Oct. 31.

They can take a Kindness Selfie using the special picture frames there.

October 4-10, kids can take part in a scavenger hunt by checking with Customer Service.

October 9 from 1 to 3 p.m., kids can paint kindness rocks at Center Court.

And from October 11-17, kids can hunt for kindness rocks that are hidden throughout the mall.

A “kindness squad” will be stopping shoppers and handing them kindness vouchers.