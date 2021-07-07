Kids’ Gig at The Experience Church is back after missing a year due to COVID

BRIDGEPORT, OHIO (WTRF)- Check this out! Kids’ Gig at the Experience Church in Bridgeport made a huge return today!

Like most things, they took last year off. The three-day summer event welcomed more than 90 kids.

This is a place where kids have fun learning about Jesus.

“Seeing the number with over 90 registered I think is really great just coming off this pandemic. Many kids look forward to this every year. Mine especially, too, were sad we didn’t have it last year, so it’s like ‘oh my gosh, kids’ gig we’re so excited.'” Tiffany Becker, The Experience Church

Don’t worry if you couldn’t register your kids this year. The Experience Church has gatherings every Sunday and there is always next year