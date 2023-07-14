BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — It’s shaping up to be a sweet weekend as one local business, is looking to help out our furry friends.

This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream, in St Clairsville, is taking the opportunity to raise money for the upcoming Dog Park in Belmont County.

Kirke’s will donate one dollar for every purchase made this Sunday to Sheriff Dave Lucas, who is heading up the Dog Park project.

So that’s one dollar for every cone, shake, sundae, or float that will go to the dog park which will be under construction soon.

And of course, pup cups will be available for any of our four-legged friends that happen to be on hand.

“They’ve been working on the dog park for about a year or so and they need money like everything else. So I’m hoping we can raise a lot of money to donate toward the dog park.” Kirke Porterfield | Owner | Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream

“This is for all of the community and the residents of Belmont County to enjoy for years down the road. So hopefully come out and buy some ice cream, like Kirke said. Bring your dough, they can get some ice cream “ Sheriff Dave Lucas | Belmont County Sheriff

The fundraiser will last all day Sunday. Kirke’s will be open from noon to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. members from the Sheriff’s Department will be on hand at Sam’s Club in St Clairsville for a fundraiser that will also benefit the Dog Park.