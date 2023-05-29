BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County officials confirm there was a large barn fire in St. Clairsville Monday.

A barn on Crescent Road became full engulfed around 12:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Chief Kirk Smolenak of the Barton Volunteer Fire Department tells 7News that no people or animals were injured in the blaze.

Smolenak says the fire happened in a storage barn and originated in the front of the building. The call to emergency personnel came in after 12 p.m., and it took the squads about 25 minutes to place the fire under control, according to Smolenak.

The Barton Volunteer Fire Department was on scene and the Belmont County Tanker Task Force was deployed.

Additional departments on scene included Bellaire and Cumberland Trail.