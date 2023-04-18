BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The last two wild horses have been safely rounded up and removed from Route 7 in the Powhatan area.

Officials say, thanks to Belmont County Hoof & Paw volunteers and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, traffic was safely maintained so no one—human or animal—got hurt in the process of corralling and loading the horses.

They say these last two horses will receive some basic halter training, then will join their other family members at their new permanent home on a large farm in West Virginia.

Hoof and Paw officials say the believe there are no more horses running loose in Powhatan, but they plan to do a sweep of the entire area to make sure.