Latest COVID death is a man in his 40s

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Right now, Belmont County has a death toll of 115, with 276 currently isolated and 19 others hospitalized.

The latest man to die reportedly had several other pre-existing conditions.

The county’s case numbers are trending downward, but are still in the red.

According to Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul, they are now at 197 cases per 100,000.

But they’ll need to be down to 50 per 100,000 before Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will change his orders.

On Thursday, another mass vaccination clinic at the former Sears site will see hundreds.

And walk-ins are now welcome.

“People who don’t have computers say they don’t have time or they can’t get on the computer to fill out the registration,” Sproul said. “Now the opportunity is there for walk-ins. They can show up and get the vaccination. And we’re also getting doses in large enough numbers that we won’t be turning anyone away.”

Some people are still refusing to get vaccinated, and Sproul said that’s fine.

But he said we are not at herd immunity yet, “by any stretch of the imagination.”

“This thing is still sticking around,” he explained. “It’s not going anywhere. We’re going to have to deal with it, one way or another.”

He said they have been seeing the UK and South Africa variants among the newer positives.

But he says the vaccines are effective against those strains.

He says no one who got COVID had been immunized.