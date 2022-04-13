Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- It’s a special night for the “2022 Ohio Valley Woman of Impact” Campaign Celebration.

4 amazing women were nominated: Crystal Pietranton, Emily Shortall, Erikka Storche, Laurie Labishak, and Pam McKim. But only one walked away with a special title.

“It’s been a team effort.” Laurie Labishak, the 2022 Ohio Valley Woman of Impact

After all Laurie Labishak has done, she’s walking away with a special title: The “2022 Ohio Valley Woman of Impact”.

And, because of who she is, she’s not taking all the credit.

“(It’s) An incredible win for Trinity Health System because it’s been our entire team that worked for the last 9 weeks for the American Heart Association.” Laurie Labishak, the 2022 Ohio Valley Woman of Impact

Labishak and 4 other nominees hit over $80,000, each raising funds on their own time, but for one special cause: helping the American Heart Association bring awareness to heart disease… the number one killer of women.

And it so happens to be their best year yet.

Thanks to the help of all these women, the “Go Red for Women” campaign has reached an overwhelming $115,000.

“This is a record-breaking year. We’ve actually broken records across our whole affiliate.” Michelle Loehr, American Heart Association

And Labishak’s fundraisers alone raised over $45,000.

“It’s been really remarkable. I think every week she’s been doing things where she’s been out in the community, doing her own ‘Go Red’ luncheons fundraising.” Michelle Loehr, American Heart Association

Along with the luncheons, she’s sold hearts and pins in exchange for funds, and has even taken her fundraising to schools like Buckeye Local. She also found business partners across the country to help donate.

And every step of the way, Trinity Health System has supported her.

After all she’s done, she’s rooting for other women out there. especially those fighting heart disease.

“I would say to women out there: ‘Know your numbers. Know your blood pressure. Keep your weight down. Understand your body. When something doesn’t feel right, say something’.” Laurie Labishak, the 2022 Ohio Valley Woman of Impact

All the money raised goes back to fund life-saving research through the American heart Association.