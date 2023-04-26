BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The newest graduates of the Law Enforcement Exploring Program in Belmont County were recognized Wednesday night for the completion of their training and hands-on experience over the last eight weeks.

The Explorers Program is part of the Boy Scouts of America, where youth ages 14 to 20 interested in law enforcement or criminal justice can get involved with officers and go through physical training, investigative work, community service, and more each week.

These five graduates are part of the 2nd Explorer Program Class that Sheriff Dave Lucas started here last year.

”The kids are our future. They’re basically our foundation and this is a part of, you know, we’re not the bad guy and this is a part of is, you know, we’re like everybody else. Also, we’re hoping that down the road that they like this, they see what it was, and maybe one day they become a police officer.” Sheriff Dave Lucas – Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

”We already have three people for our next academy. So, I’m really excited about that. This has been a program the sheriff really wanted. And I think that it’s important, especially with the mixed feelings about law enforcement these days, that we start with the youth and get them to see what law enforcement is really about.” Sherri VanTassel – Outreach Coordinator, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

A student from last year’s class is attending WVU for forensic science after her experience in the Explorer Program.

If you are interested in getting involved in the third Explorer Class, you can sign up on the Belmont County Sheriff’s website, or email svantussel@belmontsheriffohio.org.