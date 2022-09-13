BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

If you’d like to start walking for wellness, mark your calendar for October 6 at 5 p.m.

You can meet your fellow prospective walkers at the St. Clairsville Bike Trail gazebo, if you’d like, bring your dog.

Two physical therapists will give a presentation about how to make walking a habit, and why that’s so vital.

“We are going to give a brief presentation on the virtues of walking and mobility for improved function because overall we want everyone to move more, feel better, have less pain,” said Nicole Materkoski of Mountain River Physical Therapy. “So we’re going to give a brief talk about the importance of walking. We’re also partnering with the Belmont County Animal Shelter so we will have dogs available for adoption there.”

They’ll take a group walk.

It’s a free event.

They ask that you bring an item for the Belmont County Animal Shelter.

Here’s their wish list:

-Dog toys

-Milk Bones

-Soft dog treats

-Cat food (preferably Purina)

-Fancy Feast wet kitten food

-Wet cat food

-Clumping cat litter

-Bleach

-Laundry detergent

-Dish soap

-Window cleaner

-Green back scrub sponges

-Small rugs

-Clorox wipes