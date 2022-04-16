BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Some of the biggest Christian artists from the 70’s, 80’s and ’90’s are coming together for the 8th annual Legends Concert presented by the Chrisagis Brothers.

The benefit concert is on Saturday, May 14 at the Harbor of Hope Church in St. Clairsville.

The Chrisagis Brothers say they’re bringing the pillars of the church back.

Shawn and Brian Chrisagis say it has been their mission to preserve the Christian music of yesterday, teaching the younger generation through the beautiful words in this genre of music.

Some of the performers include Scott Wesley Brown, Leon Patillo, Dave Boyer, Steve Camp and John Schlitt of Petra.

These artists have taken their legendary performances throughout the world in an effort to change lives.

According to the brothers, Christian music truly can be so impactful that it sets people free.

It’s the only music that sets people free. It heals, sets people free, delivers them and Christian rock was the best of all because it brought kids by droves to know Christ. Shawn Chrisagis, Chrisagis Brothers

We’re excited about it. This is our 8th Legends Concert and we have eight people being there, but it’s also a farewell to the legends. We will probably get the 80’s and 90’s because we are losing a lot of our legends, which is very sad. Brian Chrisagis, Chrisagis Brothers

You can call 740-859-2344 for tickets.

Tickets are $25 dollars in advance or can you can purchase them at the door for $30 dollars.