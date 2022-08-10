SHADYSIDE, OH — Shadyside police warn cat owners in Shadyside, Ohio to keep account of their pets or face a penalty.

“We’re starting to trap cats, and if we trap a cat and it has a licensed tag on it, you’re going to be cited into court,” Shadyside Police Chief Don Collette said according to timesleaderonline.

Collette says that the city has been trapping cats for about two years and the situation is worsening.

“I’ve got nine in the last couple months, so people are letting cats run random. We’re going to start citing them into court if they have a tag on them if it’s a cat and it’s out,” reported timesleaderonline.

After the cats are trapped, they are located at the Belmont County Animal Shelter where Collette says he does not know what happens after they are dropped off.

According to village statutes, the offense would be a minor misdemeanor with a fine of up to $150.

Other animal-related issues have also been brought up. For example, Shadyside residents have made inquiries about whether pigs can be kept as pets in the village.