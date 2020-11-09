List of Belmont County Schools that have moved remote this week

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Here is a list of Belmont County Schools that have gone remote due to COVID-19.
- Union Local
- Bridgeport Schools (High School only)
- Barnesville
- Shadyside
- Martins Ferry
- St. Clairsville
