Listen up Shoppers! Today kicks off Ohio’s tax-free weekend

Saint Clairsville, OH (WTRF)-Listen up shoppers! If you love hunting for good deals, well you’re in luck!

The Buckeye State’s tax-free back-to-school shopping just kicked off.

It may just be the perfect excuse to splurge on a little extra shopping this weekend.

“This is your chance this weekend. It comes around once a year.” Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Director, Ohio Valley Mall

Anywhere you go you can spot deals that shoppers don’t want to skip out on.

“It’s a little way to save money.” Judi Curtis, local shopper

“You don’t have to pay that extra little bit. You’re able to just pay for it and go.” Easton Mace, local shopper

“It’s wonderful because I’m buying for other people, and they don’t have an option to what I’m getting, so this what I can say ‘hey, I spent your money, and I didn’t have to pay taxes today’, and so it’s wonderful.” Genelda White, local shopper

While many are getting ahead of their back-to-school shopping…

“We bought all her school supplies, and now we’re just looking around.” Judi Curtis, local shopper

Others are finding deals elsewhere.

“Got a bunch of T-shirts, a bunch of cute shirts that we’re going to be doing for a horse show that we’re gonna have printed, and it’s really exciting.” Genelda White, local shopper

And if back-to-school shopping isn’t on your to-do list like Genelda White, Ohio Valley Mall Marketing Director Candi Noble-Greathouse says there’s deals for everyone.

“If you’re not getting ready for school, that’s okay. This is not a back to school event. This is for anyone who wants to come out and save. They should be out spending today.” Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Director, Ohio Valley Mall

Ohio’s tax-free weekend goes till Sunday, and if you’d like to save some bucks at the Ohio Valley Mall, there’s an extra perk this time. Noble-Greathouse says if you present $300 in receipts, dated July 12th to August 8th, to customer service, you’ll get a free $25 mall gift card in turn.



You can swing by for deals today and all weekend. The Ohio Valley Mall closes at 9 today and tomorrow and 6 on Sunday.