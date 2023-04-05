ST. CLAIRSVILE, Ohio (WTRF) – Nearly 30 years of hard work and dedication from three local Black Belts, led to a historic journey to Mexico to achieve an honor that less than one in 10,000 martial artists achieve.

”Well, to do martial arts, right, it’s like doing anything if you play the piano or any kind of instrument to excel in it, you have to practice.” Paul Taylor – 5th Degree Black Belt Instructor, Taylor Martial Arts Academy

Master Zac Taylor, Paul Taylor, and Misty Smith of Taylor Martial Arts Academy in St. Clairsville participated and assisted in teaching at the World Masters Seminar in Monterrey, Mexico last month, and have returned home with new experiences and high-level accomplishments.

”On the final day, there was a black belt promotion exam. There was close to 40 participants who were promoted in Hapkido, and then I was the only person who tested in Taekwon-Do in front of the Grand Masters and achieved Seventh Degree black belt.” Zac Taylor – 7th Degree Black Belt & Owner, Taylor Martial Arts Academy

This is the first time in history that the Global Hapkido Association and the International Taekwon-Do Federation have joined forces to accomplish everyone’s common goal: to teach.

This black belt trio from Taylor Martial Arts Academy took part in teaching over 200 police officers from around the world this combination of strong striking techniques and control, but Ohio Valley students like Misty have been getting this award-winning training from Zac Taylor for years.

”His knowledge is wonderful. So, if you have a question, he’ll answer. And his attention to detail and stuff is pretty awesome.” Misty Smith – 5th Degree Black Belt Instructor, Taylor Martial Arts Academy

Just as Zac has looked up to the Grand Masters and Masters from 13 different countries to achieve his seventh-degree black belt, is how his own students look up to him.

”There’s already been a couple of students whose parents have reached out to me and said that, you know, they really want to follow in these footsteps and do that one day. So that’s my personal goal. Now, it’s not so much about myself anymore. It’s about what I can do for my students.” Zac Taylor – 7th Degree Black Belt & Owner, Taylor Martial Arts Academy

”I just feel overwhelmed sometimes to think that he’s reached that that status. And I was just proud to be here to see him do that.” Paul Taylor – 5th Degree Black Belt Instructor, Taylor Martial Arts Academy

Taylor Martial Arts Academy is proud to be affiliated with both of these organizations under the leadership of Grand Master Hee Kwan Lee, President of the Global Hapkido Asociation and President Oh Chang Jin of the International Taekwon-Do Federation HQ Korea to have opportunities like these to bring back to the Ohio Valley.