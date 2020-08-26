Local business expands to bring new jobs to the area

BELMONT COUNTY, OH. (WTRF) — One local business is expanding and looking to bring over one hundred jobs to the Area.

LaRoche Tree Service has outgrown their current facility located on a two and a half acre lot in Bellaire.

They will be moving to a 26 acre area about one mile south of their current location. LaRoche specializes in both residential and commercial work.

They Currently employ over one hundred individuals and will be looking to add at least one hundred more jobs after the expansion.

We are moving outside of the Village but not to get away from the Village of Bellaire. We just needed more property and there wasn’t anything in town so we are very happy with the township and the Village. CJ LaRoche

Pres. LaRoche Tree Service

This is exciting news to have a company that started here in Belmont County and has continued to grow over the last 10 or 12 years. A young man that grew up here and wants to create jobs here. Larry Merry

Exec. Dir. Belmont co. Port Authority

The new sight will eventually include an eight thousand square foot office building and training center.

It will also include a new operations center and maintenance building.