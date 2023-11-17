BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

Compass Catering in Bellaire is now helping charities in the Ohio Valley.



They are Around The World Gourmet’s catering service.



They offer traditional local fare like cabbage rolls and rigatoni as well as Indian, Thai, Greek and Jamaican dishes.



They also do charcuterie boards and party trays.



They’ve been building quite a customer base for weddings, office parties and other events.

So now they’re wanting to give back, and one of the first charities they’ve chosen to help is Faith In Action Caregivers.

“We want to provide a portion of that money to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital who we’ve been working with for several months, putting this together, and also a percentage going to a local charity which we will do on a rotating basis.” Jennifer Kocher, Owner, Compass Catering

“And what this means to us is that it will allow us to continue to help older adults and individuals with disabilities who live in Belmont, Marshall and Ohio counties. So we are very grateful.” Yvonne Verno, Executive Director, Faith in Action Caregivers

Faith In Action Caregivers provide transportation for the elderly or disabled to medical ]appointments, dialysis, grocery stores, pharmacies and errands. They say anywhere you need to go, they can help with.



Compass Catering will choose a different local charity quarterly.