The Experience Church in Belmont County, Ohio is hosting a free three-day event, Kids Gig.

Kids Gig is from June 21st, 22nd, and 23rd from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Kids Gig is for anyone going into kindergarten through fifth grade for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

At Kids Gig, kids will learn what it means to do what Jesus says, love who Jesus loves, and go where Jesus leads.

“We are so excited to see your kids at Kids Gigs, a VBS at The Experience Church, June 21st – 23rd from 6:00-8:00pm. They will join us for 3 jam packed evenings full of awesome games and crafts, fun and engaging worship, and incredible truths about Jesus as we follow Him here, there, and everywhere! I love getting to see kids faces light up when they discover just how much Jesus loves them. When we are all in the room together and they are all smiling, singing and dancing it just makes my heart so full. “ Tiffany Becker- TE Kids Director

Parents will be able to check their kids in at drop off and return to pick them up at 8 pm

To register your child, click the link

The Experience Church is located at 55505 National Rd in Bridgeport, Ohio.