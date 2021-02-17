Local church observes Ash Wednesday in creative way

Saint Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- A church in Saint Clairsville got creative on this Ash Wednesday. Normally Thoburn United Methodist Church does a somber service every year, but not this year due to COVID.

There wasn’t a service this year, rather it was more like a drive-through, and everyone pulled up to get the mark of the cross on their foreheads. Something the pastors say remind us of mortality and forgiveness.

But the pastors didn’t mark everyone’s forehead with just their fingers like usual. They used a Q-tip that they threw away after every use. During it, the pastors wore their masks the whole time.

This ash Wednesday’s been unlike any other for them, and are just grateful to do it again.

“I’ve been impressed and touched by comment people have made as they’ve come through who thanked us for offering this. I think this is something very personal that it’s given folks the opportunity for this annual reminder as they started on this lent journey. But, Ash Wednesday we are reminded this earthly body is gonna wear out eventually. We have a hope beyond, and an assurance because of Christ.” Reverend Thomas Jones

They offered this at 7 this morning, noon, and 7 tonight.

Pastor Jones says it’s been a good turnout. They had a couple people come by this morning, 30 people at noon, and several more tonight.