BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

Belmont College is collecting toys to make Christmas a little brighter for children in the custody of the county this year.



They’ve parked a tractor trailer outside the college entrance.



Right now the trailer is almost empty, so they’re asking for your help to fill it.

It’s their first ever Stuff The Truck Holiday Toy Drive.

The college has a CDL truck driving program, so they have four tractor trailers.



At a recent meeting, they were looking for ways to boost spirits and help the community.

So they decided to use one of the trucks–with a fifty-foot long trailer–as a place for people to drop off toys.

“What we wanted to do was stuff one of the four trucks where we can collect as many donations as possible, new and unwrapped toys, where we can then donate those toys to Belmont County Job and Family Services. It’s available here December until December 8th and then after that, we’ll make the donations.” Dr. Heather Davis, Vice President of Academic Affairs, Belmont College

The toys will go to children in foster and kinship care, newborn through 18.



The truck is unlocked from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.



They urge anyone to stop by and put a new toy or two into the truck.



If it’s locked, just drop off the toy at the front desk of the Academic Technical Center