BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

One dog breed has been in the worldwide spotlight since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Pembroke Welsh Corgis were the favorites of the long-serving monarch. Now, Corgi fanciers believe the breed’s already popular status is about to go even higher.

D.K. Wright visited a Corgi breeder in Belmont County this week, and she learned some fun Corgi facts.

They are sturdy, like a big dog on short legs. Their coat is ready for the show ring with no special grooming except being clean and brushed–not even their whiskers need trimmed.

Ritchie Elementary goes blue after acing WV standardized test

“Pembroke Welsh Corgis are loving, fun, easy to groom and they don’t chew anything that’s not theirs. They love their person, and they protect them,” says Jackie Lude of Addis Corgis. “They have a little bit of a nickname, German Shepherds with little legs, and they would not allow a stranger into your home–and they love barking.”

They are suited for both apartment and city living. Lude has sold Corgis to people in New York, Boston and Pittsburgh. But Corgis are not a lightweight breed. They’re not a small dog. And they are heavy.

“So if you picked one of ’em up, you’d be really surprised,”Lude said.

“For years, they’ve been over-bred by puppy mills, and some have become aggressive. — Which is sad because they can be a wonderful breed,” Lude said.

She says they can be as active–or as sedentary–as you want them to be. She understands why the queen loved them.

‘I just think they’re an easy breed to care for. I think they’re loving, they can be a good companion, and really, I don’t feel like they mess up my house. Ha, ha, ha, ha! — They make you feel special. They make you feel loved. And they’re just a good dog to have around,” said Lude.

So what advice would Lude give the queen’s family members who are inheriting her last four Corgis?

“Just love them and give them a very good life, and they’ll do the same for you,” she said.

And one more thing about Corgis. They smile.

The Pembrokes are the ones without tails. The Cardigans have tails. Both breeds are related.