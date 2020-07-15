Local citizens group reacts to Daelim pulling out of cracker plant plan

While the county commission is optimistic about the cracker plant…another local organization does not share their opinion.

Concerned Ohio River Residents or CORR has raised numerous concerns about the plant and its effects on local community health. CORR states that the economic benefits of the plant do not outweigh the costs.

CORR feels that the Ohio Valley is a source of renewable energy and would like to see the areas resources invested in a different industries.

Concerned Ohio River Residents squarely agrees that we need to be making good investments and Daelims decision to withdrawal their investment proves that this plastic cracker plant is not a good investment. Dr. Vincent DeGeorge & Bev Reed

Community Organizers and Liasons, CORR

CORR recommends some of those investments be in the local tourism industry and in sources of clean, renewable energy for the Ohio Valley and its residents.