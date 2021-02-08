Local four-year-old conquers overwhelming odds, beats rare disease

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A warrior. A survivor. A miracle.

Those words describe one special little boy in the Ohio Valley.

Aibe Shreve is nothing short of spectacular.

As a man you feel helpless because your kid is diagnosed with this disease and there’s nothing that you can do to save him or help him. It’s all in the hands of other people. Michael Shreve, Aibe’s Dad

That’s a trust a parent could only experience when they feel lost, looking for the right answers when there’s no book written for it.

Michael and Reba Shreve were told their baby boy, Aibe, was born with two holes in his heart.

Doctors believed they would close, but a checkup at two-years-old proved otherwise.

Aibe had Pulmonary Hypertension, something extremely rare for his age.

With severe Pulmonary Hypertension there is no cure. They can stabilize it with medications, but when he was diagnosed with PH we were told we would probably have two to four years left with Aibe. Reba Shreve, Aibe’s Mom

A timeline on the life of your child was something The Shreve’s couldn’t accept.

So, Aibe’s medical records were sent around the country, and finally there was a plan.

Open heart surgery.

We were told if we didn’t do it, he had not shot at life or living. But, if we did do it, it could go bad. Being his age, we wanted him to at least have that shot at a life. Michael Shreve, Aibe’s Dad

The Shreve’s were told doctors would only operate if the family accepted the chance of never being able to take Aibe home. So, they signed papers, and Aibe was wheeled back to an operating room and put under for five hours.

Soon enough, their lives were changed forever.

They’ve called Aibe everything from a miracle to just outstanding. Aibe has been one of the cases they’ve never seen before. Aibe beat it. He’s amazing.”) Reba Shreve, Aibe’s Mom

Aibe was so strong that a four-week recovery in the hospital turned to four days.

In the blink of an eye their baby boy was healthy.

For the past two years we’ve been under the assumption that, you know, we don’t know how much longer we have with him or what to even expect. So, knowing he’s normal now is just amazing. Reba Shreve, Aibe’s Mom

The FDA didn’t approve any of Aibe’s meds, but with the help of the community it was made possible.

Fundraiser after fundraiser was created and goals were met. Aibe’s story grew enough to help the family push through.

That’s one thing that I’ve always said about this area. We do very good sticking together when the time comes. We’ve been overwhelmed with help. It’s a great feeling to know that we have people supporting us. I feel like the luckiest man on earth knowing that my son is okay now. Huge weight lifted. Michael Shreve, Aibe’s Dad

Aibe’s story continues to provide us with hope!

He was just cleared by his doctors this week for all sporting activities, so now even Aibe has a fair shot at being in the Super Bowl. He just might have to wait a few more years for that to happen.