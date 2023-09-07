BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a big Ohio Valley high school football rivalry.



But Friday night, when Bellaire and Shadyside face off at Fleming Field, they’ll also be competing for which team can collect the most items for homeless pets at the Belmont County Animal Shelter.



So they’d like everyone to bring dog or cat food, treats, toys or blankets, and put them in their favorite team’s truck.

“Friday evening we’re expecting a big turnout at the Shadyside vs. Bellaire game. The Shadyside cheerleaders have set up a little game between the squads. They’re trying to fill up two different trucks or buses with supplies for the shelter. It’s so awesome that these girls are reaching out to us to support us. “ Cody Richardson

Belmont County Assistant Dog Warden

The shelter has a wish list that includes dog biscuits, soft treats, dog toys, bleach, laundry detergent, blankets, towels, rags, and as always, cash donations. They also need Purina Puppy or Dog Chow, Purina Kitten or Cat Chow, and any canned dog or cat food.



Officials say the shelter is now full-to-overflowing with about 80 dogs.



They are all up for adoption, and they’d love a forever home.