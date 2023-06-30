BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop resulted in a high-speed chase and multiple arrests on June 29, by the Bellaire Police Department.

The Bellaire Police Department says they attempted to make a traffic stop for an obstructed plate on Guernsey Street around 6:37 p.m.

The driver of the pick-up truck started to pull over and then accelerated to speeds over 50 mph in a 25 mph zone, said police

After being pursued from Guernsey to Belmont to West 23rd Street the driver allegedly stopped on the second level of West 23rd Street where he got out of the vehicle and threw evidence as he ran on foot.

Officers say they checked the area and located the suspect, Isiah Prentice, hiding in a residence, where was then taken into custody.

According to officials, officers found marijuana in the Prentice’s pick-up truck.

Two other individuals, Mike Parker, and Heather Patterson, were also arrested at the scene. Parker was allegedly found hiding in a crawl space.

Both were charged and taken to the Belmont County Jail. The two were arrested because they allegedly took evidence from the scene.

Officers say they were able to prove that Parker and Patterson took the evidence, which officers say they later admitted and returned to authorities.

Isiah Prentice, 26, of Toronto, Ohio, was arrested and charged with: Failure to comply, trafficking in Drugs, and Traffic offenses. There is no photo available for Isiah Prentice, at this time.

Mike Parker, 50, from Bellaire, Ohio, was arrested and charged with: Warrant, Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Justice, & Resisting Arrest.

Mike Parker

Heather Patterson, 43, from Bellaire, Ohio, was arrested and charged with: Tampering with Evidence, & Obstructing Justice.

Heather Patterson

Officers on scene seized 62 grams of suspected marijuana and $2,060 in cash.

62 grams of suspected marijuana and $2060.0 cash

The Bellaire Police was also assisted by the Bridgeport Police Department, Martins Ferry Police Department, Martins Ferry K-9, Shadyside Police Department, and Belmont County Sheriff’s Office.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Stay with 7News for future updates.