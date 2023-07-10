MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) — One very special lady is celebrating a century plus 9 today.

Doris Morrison of Colerain, Ohio celebrated her 109th birthday Monday at East Ohio Regional Hospital’s Long-Term Care Unit.

Doris has lived a life full of thrilling experiences, memories, and great friends and family.

Doris was one who always loved singing. She said her greatest memory was when she sang the national anthem at the Ohio State graduation and received a standing ovation from the audience.

She is humbled to see yet another year of life and tells everyone her secret on how to live the life she has so far.

”I think I’m very fortunate that I can still be alive and go. I’m not laid out, crippled, can’t do anything. I think I’m very fortunate. Just live right. Live right and be good to everybody.” Doris Morrison – Colerain, Ohio

All of us at 7News wish Doris a very happy birthday!