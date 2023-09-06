MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) –
Albert Einstein once reportedly said, if you want a child to be smart, read to him, and if you want him to be brilliant, read to him a lot.
At the Martins Ferry Public Library, they’re on the same page.
They know reading improves memory and concentration, reduces stress and slows cognitive decline.
And September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. A card is free, and it gives access to countless materials, not just books.
” But we also have magazines and movies and music CDs and audio books. And then you can also use your library card and the Libby app to access all of our e-materials so our e-books and e-audio books and that way they’re right on your personal device and you can have access to that whole library.”Anthony Orsini, Director, Belmont County District Library