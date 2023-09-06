MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) –

Albert Einstein once reportedly said, if you want a child to be smart, read to him, and if you want him to be brilliant, read to him a lot.



At the Martins Ferry Public Library, they’re on the same page.



They know reading improves memory and concentration, reduces stress and slows cognitive decline.



And September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. A card is free, and it gives access to countless materials, not just books.