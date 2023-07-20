BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Martins Ferry Police Department, with assistance from the Bridgeport Police Department, conducted an early morning search warrant on Columbus Avenue.

Officials say the warrant was obtained after a narcotics investigation was initiated by Tim Starkey and Officer Zack Cole.

Officers Starkey and Cole investigated the criminal drug trafficking activity of Jermaine Thompson and obtained: 8.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 2 grams of suspected cocaine, five Schedule two suspected press pills, 13 grams of suspected marijuana, one Ruger 9mm handgun, one Hi-point .380 with magazines, several miscellaneous drug abuse instruments, and $428 in cash.

Suspected narcotics, paraphernalia, and weapons seized in conducted search warrant

Police say that Thompson was on bond from prior drug charges stemming from a traffic stop conducted by Martins Ferry Police on July 3, where officers seized approximately 31.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Thompson was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of Trafficking in Drugs, two counts of drug possession, possession of schedule II drugs, two counts of weapons under disability, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Thompson was taken to the Belmont County Jail.