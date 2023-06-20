BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A Yorkville man told the court that a breakup with his girlfriend pushed him past the breaking point.

Calen Antonacci broke into a home in Colerain in January where his ex-girlfriend was staying with friends, and stabbed one of the friends in the neck.



Belmont County Common Pleas Court Judge John Vavra told Antonacci that he’s clearly a person who can’t control his impulses.



He sentenced him to 14 to 18 years in prison for felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

Here’s what Antonacci said in his defense, and what the judge replied.

“It pushed me past hopelessness and beyond my breaking point. I felt nothing but empty and was filling that space with alcohol to numb my feelings. I made grievous mistakes that I am committed to never making again. I am taking medication to help with my anxiety and depression.” Calen Antonacci

” You have no ability to control your conduct. Your victims suffered serious physical harm and mental injuries, from which they are still recovering. You broke into the residence where they were, you assaulted them, including stabbing one of your victims in the neck.” Judge John Vavra

The residents of the house managed to wrestle the knife away from Antonacci and hold him down until deputies arrived.



The stabbing victim testified he still has recurring fears and nightmares.



The woman who had broken up with him asked the court to keep him in prison so her children can grow up without fear.