ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — Some very historic athletes are being celebrated in one local community.

The Belmont County Heritage Museum is celebrating local athletes from the Ohio Valley that went on to make a very big name for themselves with a special exhibit.

The exhibit is called “Ohio Valley Athletic Legends” and will be on display through July 22.

Included in the exhibit is memorabilia and photos of greats such as John Havlicek, Bill Mazeroski, Joe Neikro, Bobby Douglas, and many more.

The exhibit gives a small glimpse of the great talent to come out of the Ohio Valley and how it helps to motivate younger athletes.

”We’ve been very blessed and we’re sharing that information with the public so they can say hey I know where that guy is or I know where they played. So that’s why we’re here today. It’s just inspires them so they can say hey, I can do it.” Gordie Longshaw – Owner of Memorabilia on Display

In addition to the display, the museum will have two guest speakers to talk about the exhibit. On Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m., local historian, Dan Frizzi, will present the early baseball history of Bellaire and the legacy and impact of King Solomon White.

Then on Thursday, July 6, at 5:30 p.m., Bridgeport resident, Gordie Longshaw will talk about the “Valley Boys” and his recollections of Phil and Joe Neikro, Bobby Douglas, Bill Mazeroski and others.

Admission for the museum is completely free. If you would like to visit the exhibit, the museum is located at 101 E. Main Street in St. Clairsville and is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.