A man was arrested by local officials in Ohio after they said they found a bulk amount of crack cocaine.

Bridgeport police say with the assistance of Martins Ferry they arrested DeShaun Demetrius Mims of Bridgeport for a Felony 2 Trafficking in Drugs Fentanyl Related Compound.

Police say Mims was in possession of a bulk amount of Crack Cocaine, cash, scale, and detailed narcotic sale transaction logs.

Mims is also charged with Felony 4 Trafficking in Drugs, Felony 4 Possession of Drugs, and Misdemeanor 4 Drug Paraphernalia.

Mims is currently in the Belmont County Jail.