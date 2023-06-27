Police in Ohio say they arrested a man after he held a resident at gunpoint.

Bellaire police say they were called to a residence where 21-year-old Colten Warner, from Bellaire, allegedly entered the apartment and held the person inside the residence at gunpoint.

Warner also stole several items from the apartment.

Police say they located Warner in Bellaire and was arrested.

Warner is charged with probation revocation, aggravated theft, receiving stolen property, petty theft, resisting arrest, two counts of aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary.

Warner is currently in the Belmont County Jail.