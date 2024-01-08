Charles E. McGhee, Jr., age 25, of Bellaire, Ohio, was sentenced today to 200 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, officers conducted a traffic stop on McGhee’s vehicle in Harrison County. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a half-pound of methamphetamine and $2,154 in cash.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the West Virginia State Police investigated.