BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Bellaire man will be going to prison for seven years for complicity to commit felonious assault.

Richard West III appeared before Belmont County Judge, John Vavra, electronically through video teleconferencing.

Richard West III

Judge Vavra sentenced West to seven years in a state penitentiary and took his extensive criminal record into consideration when imposing the sentence, saying he rarely sees a recidivism rate (likelihood to reoffend) as West’s.

West is credited 154 days for time served and must pay court costs.

Judge Vavra told West he is not to ingest or inject any drugs while in prison, and he must submit to random drug testing.

His sentence has a minimum of seven years with a maximum sentence of 10 and a half years, meaning if West misbehaves, commits crimes, uses drugs, does not comply with prison rules and regulations, prison authorities reserve the right to keep him in prison past his minimum seven year sentence.

Judge Vavra says prison authorities can do this more than once if bad behavior continues up until West serves the maximum sentence of ten and half years.

If West behaves well in prison, the corrections department could request the court reduce 5-15% of his sentence, to which a hearing would be held to verify West has earned the reduction.

Post release control is mandatory and will last between one and a half to three years following West’s release.

If West violates any terms of his probation, the parole authority can place him back in prison to which he would be required to serve nine months for every violation.

Judge Vavra says the parole board can place him in prison for a maximum of three and a half years for parole violations.

In July 2023, West was present during a violent assault against Dakota Cline and authorities say he made no effort to intervene or seek medical attention for the victim.

West claims he had nothing to do with the assault and was only present with Leasure to “get him his next fix,” telling the court he has a drug addiction problem, and he has remorse for what happened.

“I have remorse and time to think about this and I am very sorry for the things I’ve done. I’ve tried to reach out to the victim. I’ve cried in front of my lawyer. I didn’t know he got beat this bad. It’s crazy. I’m very sorry for it all. I feel bad. I don’t know what else to do. I have an addiction problem and I am willing to deal with that. I know it’s a disease and it will be there for life. But an opportunity to get out, take care of it and do better with my life because I am a better person than that. All do respects to you, your honor, I need that chance and opportunity.” Richard West III | Defendant

Sherman Leasure allegedly committed the assault against Cline, beating him so severely he needed several facial reconstruction surgeries.

West has served five separate prison sentences.

He has previous felony convictions including two aggravated assault convictions and attempted burglary.

Judge Vavra says West at least 26 misdemeanor convictions including drug possession, theft, driving under suspension, breaking and entering, passing bad checks, aggravated trespassing, obstructing justice, criminal damaging and other less serious crimes.

“You have not responded favorably to your prior sentences as shown by this record and then what you have done in this case. Based on the record before me, I find that you must be punished severely as a message to you and a warning to others.” Judge John A. Vavra | Belmont County Courthouse

Judge Vavra says West has had multiple opportunities to seek help for his drug addiction and has failed to be rehabilitated.

“It does not appear there has ever been, on your part, a good faith effort at trying to deal with your substance abuse history, which again, is on you because you have had those opportunities in the past.” Judge John A. Vavra | Belmont County Courthouse

Judge Vavra informed the courtroom of two letters West sent a week before his sentencing trial, basically absolving himself of any wrongdoing.

“Absolutely no showing of remorse on your part. This has been demonstrated by your comments today and by your comments in those two letters that I referred to earlier which are going to be made part of the record in this matter.” Judge John A. Vavra | Belmont County Courthouse

During the sentencing, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Joe Rine, provided several forms of evidence to the court to aid the decision in sentencing.

Forms of evidence included one statement, three videos and four videos.