Police in Ohio are looking for two suspects that are allegedly part of a nationwide ring of thefts across the country.

Barnesville Police say they are looking for Devonte ST. Louis and Brittany Wilson from Florida.

Police say the suspects have been breaking into vehicles at parks in Byesville, Barnesville, and St. Clairsville.

The suspects have been taking credit cards, checks, IDs, and cash.

Police say the suspects are driving a rented 1019 Red GMC Canyon with a Tennese Plate 13998CP and an Ohio plate HKA3400.

The suspects have also been seen in Kentucky, Texas, and other areas of Ohio including Columbus.

Police say they still have yet to identify one male suspect.

If you have any information on these suspects, contact police at 740-425-1976.

