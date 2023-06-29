BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Shadyside police are looking for a woman who allegedly tried to cash a stolen check at a local bank, according to the department’s Facebook page.

On Thursday afternoon at 1:23 p.m. a woman driving a newer gray Jeep Cherokee allegedly tried to cash a stolen check with a stolen Pennsylvania ID. Police say the vehicle had Pennsylvania plates, possibly with the letters DL and numbers 5745.

The woman has dark hair and appears to be in her 30s, say authorities.

She has allegedly targeted WesBanco locations in the tri-state area, according to police.

Police ask that anyone who sees this woman or has information to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Shadyside Police Department at (740) 676-4024.