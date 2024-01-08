BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

When a person in Belmont County suffers an overdose and survives, they are not forgotten.



The Belmont County CARES program in connection with the county health department keeps that person on their radar, and offers them help.



The 9-1-1 center gives them the address of every overdose call they receive–not the person’s name. Then the CARES representative goes to that address and offers them a survival kit.

“And they are able to go to that location and leave behind a Project Dawn kit which is Naloxone, a mask and gloves and other resources for individuals at that location so they can get help in order to prevent a future overdose or death.” Linda Mehl, RN

Belmont County Health Department

They say ideally they’re able to speak with the person who survived the overdose, or a family member. If they’re not home, they leave behind the kit that includes a list of places where they can get help for addiction.



They started the Leave Behind project back in the fall, and they say they’ve given out 20 to 30 kits so far.



There were 238 drug overdose calls in Belmont County in 2022, and 196 in 2023.



The Leave Behind Project is part of the Integrated Harm Reduction Grant from the Ohio Department of Health