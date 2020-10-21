Local residents planning toy drive in Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Local residents in Martins Ferry are planning a Christmas toy drive coming up in November and they say it’s all about giving back.

During a time where families were struck by a pandemic, organizers say it’s more important than ever to donate toys for families in need.

The toy drive will also include bounce houses, face-painting and Santa Claus himself.

Everyone is encouraged to donate a minimum of one toy, even Dallas Cowboy star and Wheeling native CJ Goodwin made a donation.

The organizers says the main reason to do it, is for the kids.

The Toy drive is November 21st at Blazing Fun in Martins Ferry.