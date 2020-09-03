Local teachers benefit from leadership seminar

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A group of area teachers were able to take part in a leadership seminar from one of nation’s most successful restaurants.

Representatives from Chick-fil-A spoke to teachers and staff in the Union Local School District on Thursday morning.

The theme of the presentation was to see and shape the future.

Speakers explained how Chick-fil-A was able to build their business and develop leaders within their company.

We want to use that today for the teachers of Union Local to encourage and enable and equip them to use their skills and their talents and their abilities to grow and develop children and to connect and to serve families. Stacy Austin, Chick-fil-A Franchise Owner and Operator

Following the seminar, Chick-fil-a provided lunch for the teachers as a thank you for their hard work and dedication to their students during the pandemic.