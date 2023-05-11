Bellaire Police say thieves have broken into at least 15 vehicles in the West Bellaire area on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Chief J.J. Watson said wallets with credit cards, sunglasses, and change have been taken.

He said the thefts have all occurred in cars that were left unlocked.

Chief Watson said the thieves have already tried to use the credit cars but were unsuccessful.

The chief urges people to lock their vehicles.

The break-ins all happened between 4 and 5 a.m.

He asks residents with surveillance cameras to scan their video and to contact police if they find any possible evidence.

Chief Watson says he has no images or videos of the break-ins at this time.