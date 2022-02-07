Look up, avoid trees and roof lines as icicles are letting loose

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Statistics say 15 people in the United States are killed every year by falling icicles.

In the Ohio Valley, icicles are falling everywhere.

After all, we all heard Ralphie’s mother in the movie A Christmas Story, as she warned, “Those icicles have been known to kill people.”

After the recent ice storm, as the temperatures rise, the icicles fall. You can often hear then before you see them. First there’s a loud crack, then a crash as they hit the ground. In fact, it was happening just a few feet away as 7News was interviewing Belmont County EMA Director Dave Ivan.

The biggest concern right now is the thaw. Once Mother Nature puts all that ice up in the trees, power lines, antenna towers and radio towers, sooner or later it’s all going to come off. And it can come crashing down really hard. The best suggestion is to watch for anything above you’re head as your walking and try to avoid areas where you see ice hanging over top of you. Dave Ivan, Belmont County EMA Director

Whether it’s from trees, the downspouts of a house or the roof of a barn, icicles are giving up their grip and letting loose.

At the EMA, they’ve learned not to park near the 911 tower, which is next to their building, because when icicles come down from that far up they have a lot of force.