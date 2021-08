BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — If you need a job, want to change careers, or are looking for a change, then the Ohio Valley Job Fair is where you need to be.



It’s coming up on August 26 at the Ohio Valley Mall.



More than 70 employers from a variety of industries and professions will be there looking for the next members of their team.



Come prepared, though, because some of them will be setting up interviews and taking applications on site.