BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — ODOT is reporting poor visibility in the Belmont County I-70 corridor due to severe storms.

⛈ ⚠️ I-70 corridor in Belmont County is experiencing heavy storms with low visibility. Drive with extreme caution. Wipers on, lights on! pic.twitter.com/mA5seyjuwH — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) June 16, 2022

