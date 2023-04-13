BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives with the Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit, and the St. Clairsville Police Department, executed a search warrant on 44th Street in Bellaire, Ohio on April 5, according to a press release from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office.

Sabrina Holloway, 45, and Donald Rosenberger 64, both of Bellaire were found at the residence.

Sabrina Holloway

While executing the search warrant detectives located drug paraphernalia, cash and a quarter pound of methamphetamine.

Trinity Loos

Holloway was booked into the Belmont County Jail on multiple charges including Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 1st degree, and a failure to appear warrant.

On April 7, detectives with the Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit and the St. Clairsville Police Department, arrested Trinity Loos, 28 of Martins Ferry, and Ryan Trice, 31 of Tiltonsville on multiple charges of Trafficking in Drugs, felonies of the first degree. Both Loos and Trice are considered Major Drug offenders due to the large number of drugs seized.

Drugs and paraphernalia seized during search

Ryan Trice

Law enforcement seized over 1 pound of methamphetamine, approximately .5 grams of cocaine, and 600 pressed fentanyl pills, as well as $5000 cash.

The U.S. Marshals, the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, Bellaire P.D., Martins Ferry P.D., and the Bridgeport P.D. assisted in this case.

Clint Maurice Lekanodous

Clint Maurice Lekanodous, 27 of Martins Ferry is also a person of interest in the case. Clint is currently on the run from law enforcement and has active warrants for his arrest. Anyone with information about his current location is asked to call the Crimestoppers tip line at 1-877-847-7487, or call the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office at 740-695-7933.