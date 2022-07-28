BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County residents are experiencing a major power outage.

AEP Ohio spokesman Michael Lascola confirms that 3,295 homes are without power as of 6 p.m.

Crews are en route to the county to assess the outage.

Lascola says three circuits are affected at this time:

Bannock Road with 1,435 homes without power

Highland Terrace with 988 homes without power

A second Bannock Road location with 865 homes without power.

AEP Ohio says the power went out at 5:06 p.m.

AEP Ohio estimates the power should be restored by 10 p.m. but this time could change.

Belmont County 911 dispatch confirmed multiple people are reporting outages from across the county.

The South Central Power website shows that there 975 homes without power in Belmont County, 191 in Harrison County and 168 in Jefferson County.

StormTracker 7 confirms there were no storms in our area when these outages occurred.

We will bring you more details as they become available.