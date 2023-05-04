BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) More information is coming to light about threats allegedly made to a Union Local school bus driver.

David Miller, the father of one of the students who reportedly got into a fight on a school bus, was arraigned today on one count of aggravated menacing.

Miller reportedly heard about the fight and was apparently angry that the bus driver had physically separated the combatants on the bus.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Joe Vavra, Miller tried to intercept the bus after it left the students off at home.

“The father was actually blocking the roadway, would not let the bus leave, and then came up to the door and threatened serious physical harm to the bus driver, indicating something along the lines that he would kill him and bury him in the yard,” said Vavra.

Miller entered a plea of not guilty in Belmont County Western Division Court.

Judge Eric Costine ordered Miller to have no contact with the victim in the case, the bus driver.

Miller told the judge he has been unemployed since last April.

He will be represented by the Public Defender’s Office.

He is due back in court on May 23 for a pretrial hearing.