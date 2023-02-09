BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Tiltonsville man was arraigned in Belmont County Common Pleas Court Thursday for a burglary on January 15 in Colerain that ended in a stabbing.

27-year-old Calen Antonacci is facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, burglary and two counts of aggravated burglary.

Antonacci is out of jail on $50,000 bond, wearing a GPS monitor and with a long list of terms of his probation.

“Do not violate any laws of any kind from any jurisdiction. You have a daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. You can not consume beverages containing alcohol or any drugs that are not prescribed for you. You will be subject to random testing.” Judge John Vavra, Belmont County Common Pleas Court

“We believe that the evidence shows, and we presented this to the grand jury, that the defendant entered the residence where the victim was found and ultimately, essentially snuck up on him and stabbed him.” Kevin Flanagan, Belmont County Prosecutor

Belmont County Common Pleas Court Judge John Vavra ordered him to have no contact with any of the people who were at the house at the time of the incidents—either victims or witnesses.

His trial is set for March 21.