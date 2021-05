BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Today, deputies with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office were called to Oak Street in Bethesda for a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, a male, Christopher Scott Bowman, 47, allegedly fled the residence.

Deputies later apprehended Bowman and took him into custody for having weapons under disability and failure to register as a sex offender.

Bowman is currently in the Belmont County Jail on a $12,500 bond.