Police in Bridgeport say they arrested a man on drug charges early Tuesday morning.

Bridgeport police say during a traffic stop they observed indicators of criminal behavior and did a search of a vehicle.

They say the search resulted in approximately 468 grams (1 Pound) of suspected Marijuana and 8 bottles of THC Syrup.

The car was also stolen according to the police.

Brandon Webb from Franklin County was taken to the Belmont County Jail and booked in on Felony 3 Trafficking in Drugs and Felony 4 Receiving Stolen Property.